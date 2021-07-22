Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

HBMD stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 205,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

