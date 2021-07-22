Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 205,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBMD. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

