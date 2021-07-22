HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

OTCMKTS DLCAU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

