HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

DHCAU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

