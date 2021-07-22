HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 10,110 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SR opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.91. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

