HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 31,319 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE ZIM opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

