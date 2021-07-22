HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 9,196 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $11,363,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 36.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

