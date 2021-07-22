HRT Financial LP Makes New $756,000 Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $19,306,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

