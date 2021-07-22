HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 35,401 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

