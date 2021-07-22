HRT Financial LP Takes $780,000 Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 743,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 931,447 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 579,460 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.57. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

