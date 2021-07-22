HRT Financial LP Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 518,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.57. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

