HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.