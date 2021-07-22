Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

