Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.44% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $119,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

