Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.350-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.35-2.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

