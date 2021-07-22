Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,870. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.