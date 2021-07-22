IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Down 14.7%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.02. 780,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,085,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.2991803 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

