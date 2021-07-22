Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.