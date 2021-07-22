iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.36. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 11,884 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

