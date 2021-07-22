ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ICLR traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,241. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $234.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.10.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

