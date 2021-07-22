Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IDEA stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.20. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £671.14 million and a PE ratio of 1,330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

