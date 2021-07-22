IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $677.63

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $677.63 and last traded at $676.52, with a volume of 734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $670.51.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

