IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $677.63

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $677.63 and last traded at $676.52, with a volume of 734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $670.51.
IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.91, for a total transaction of $5,619,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.