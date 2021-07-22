IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,450,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Snap stock opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.13. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

