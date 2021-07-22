IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $189.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

