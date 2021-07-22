IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

