IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

