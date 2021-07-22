IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $105.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

