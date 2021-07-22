IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

