Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 4.1%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.89. 1,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 569,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $979.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunovant by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.