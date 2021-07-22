Incent (INCNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 79.1% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $689,524.47 and approximately $17.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00105666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00141419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.45 or 0.99902024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

