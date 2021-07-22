India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 369,811 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3,167.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 881,396 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

