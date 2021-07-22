Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.47

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 2790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.