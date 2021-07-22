Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Infrax Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.