Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.79. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.