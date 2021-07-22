Ink Price Down 31% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Ink has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $324,676.81 and $442.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

