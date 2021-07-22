Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £198,692.66 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,786.50 ($23.34) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,920.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of £13.41 billion and a PE ratio of -89.77. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCDO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.