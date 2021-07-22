Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $15.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $866.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,705. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $874.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

