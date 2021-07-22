Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $135.93 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

