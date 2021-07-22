Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $146,862.59 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20.

MDLA opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.