Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells 1,129 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ray Daugherty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00.

Shares of OLLI traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

