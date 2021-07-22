Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 51,838 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

