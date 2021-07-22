Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $525,100.80.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

