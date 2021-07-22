Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $12.53 on Thursday, reaching $181.08. 61,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $181.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.