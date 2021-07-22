Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 216,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $93.92. 112,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,038. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.