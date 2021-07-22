Integer (ITGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Integer to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Integer has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

