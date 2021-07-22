Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621,181.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,773,200. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

