Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,269,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.