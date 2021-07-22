Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,023. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,773,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

