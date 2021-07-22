International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.22.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

