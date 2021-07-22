International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 2,449.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $62,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 215,882 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $21,579,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IFFT opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.